World Cup
A Ghana player deserves it - Bellingham claims he is not worthy of Man of the Match award
In a tight contest where Thomas Tuchel's England struggled to penetrate a well-organised low block set up by former Real Madrid manager Carlos Queiroz.
The Three Lions were frustrated by a resilient defensive display from Ghana, resulting in a 0-0 stalemate.
Despite commanding a massive 79% of the ball—a 60-year record for the highest possession by a non-scoring team in a World Cup match—England could not find a breakthrough.
Bellingham on Man of the Match award
Bellingham found himself in the spotlight after being officially named the game's top performer.
The midfielder quickly dismissed the praise, admitting he felt his contribution was not enough to warrant the individual honour on a frustrating night.
The Real Madrid star believed the accolade should have gone to one of Ghana's defenders for their disciplined display in Boston.
"I didn't deserve it, to be honest," Bellingham told reporters after the match. "It probably should have gone to one of their lads who defended so well.
“I had a couple of moments, but it was hard to get into the game. I'm grateful for whoever voted, but it probably should have gone to one of their lads... so fair play to them."
While the result was disappointing, the evening marked a significant milestone for the 22-year-old.
At 22 years and 359 days, Bellingham became the youngest player to earn 50 caps for the England men's national team, breaking a record previously held by Wayne Rooney.
The draw leaves England at the top of Group L with four points but denies them an early ticket to the knockout stages.
Tuchel's side must now avoid defeat against Panama in their final group game to secure their place in the Round of 32 and rediscover the form that saw them comfortably beat Croatia in their opener.