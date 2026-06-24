A Ghana player deserves it - Bellingham claims he is not worthy of Man of the Match award

Jude Bellingham offered a brutally honest take on his performance in England's goalless draw against Ghana at the 2026 World Cup, insisting he was undeserving of the Player of the Match award.

In a tight contest where Thomas Tuchel's England struggled to penetrate a well-organised low block set up by former Real Madrid manager Carlos Queiroz.

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Despite commanding a massive 79% of the ball—a 60-year record for the highest possession by a non-scoring team in a World Cup match—England could not find a breakthrough.

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Bellingham on Man of the Match award

Bellingham found himself in the spotlight after being officially named the game's top performer.

The midfielder quickly dismissed the praise, admitting he felt his contribution was not enough to warrant the individual honour on a frustrating night.

The Real Madrid star believed the accolade should have gone to one of Ghana's defenders for their disciplined display in Boston.

Bellingham in action against Ghana || Imago

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"I didn't deserve it, to be honest," Bellingham told reporters after the match. "It probably should have gone to one of their lads who defended so well.

“I had a couple of moments, but it was hard to get into the game. I'm grateful for whoever voted, but it probably should have gone to one of their lads... so fair play to them."

While the result was disappointing, the evening marked a significant milestone for the 22-year-old.

Bellingham frustrated against Ghana || Imago

At 22 years and 359 days, Bellingham became the youngest player to earn 50 caps for the England men's national team, breaking a record previously held by Wayne Rooney.

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The draw leaves England at the top of Group L with four points but denies them an early ticket to the knockout stages.