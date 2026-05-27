Barcelona move ahead of Arsenal, Bayern Munich to sign Newcastle star
Barcelona are leading the race to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, with the La Liga club already holding direct talks with the Premier League side.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona’s sporting director Deco has travelled to the UK to open negotiations for the 24-year-old England international. Gordon is said to be keen on the move to Camp Nou.
Romano wrote on X on Wednesday:
🚨 Barcelona are in direct club to club talks with Newcastle for Anthony Gordon.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2026
The player’s keen on the move but more clubs are also on it.
This was the reason of Deco’s mission to the UK, as @mundodeportivo reports.
⚠️ Bayern and Premier League clubs are also keen. pic.twitter.com/o6xyF9qFfA
“Barcelona are in direct club-to-club talks with Newcastle for Anthony Gordon. The player’s keen on the move, but more clubs are also on it.
"This was the reason of Deco’s mission to the UK, as mundodeportivo reports. Bayern and Premier League clubs are also keen.”
Gordon has enjoyed an impressive season at St James’ Park, attracting significant interest from top clubs including Arsenal and Bayern Munich.
However, Barcelona appear to have moved quickest, positioning themselves at the front of the queue.
The Catalans are looking to strengthen their attack ahead of the new season and view Gordon as a high-priority target due to his pace, directness, and versatility on either wing.
Newcastle are expected to demand a significant fee for the player, who still has several years left on his contract.