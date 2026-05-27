Barcelona move ahead of Arsenal, Bayern Munich to sign Newcastle star

LaLiga giants Barcelona are reportedly emerging as favourites to sign one of England's hottest talents.

Barcelona are leading the race to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, with the La Liga club already holding direct talks with the Premier League side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona’s sporting director Deco has travelled to the UK to open negotiations for the 24-year-old England international. Gordon is said to be keen on the move to Camp Nou.

Romano wrote on X on Wednesday:

🚨 Barcelona are in direct club to club talks with Newcastle for Anthony Gordon.



The player’s keen on the move but more clubs are also on it.



This was the reason of Deco’s mission to the UK, as @mundodeportivo reports.



⚠️ Bayern and Premier League clubs are also keen. pic.twitter.com/o6xyF9qFfA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Barcelona are in direct club-to-club talks with Newcastle for Anthony Gordon. The player’s keen on the move, but more clubs are also on it.

"This was the reason of Deco’s mission to the UK, as mundodeportivo reports. Bayern and Premier League clubs are also keen.”

Gordon has enjoyed an impressive season at St James’ Park, attracting significant interest from top clubs including Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

However, Barcelona appear to have moved quickest, positioning themselves at the front of the queue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Catalans are looking to strengthen their attack ahead of the new season and view Gordon as a high-priority target due to his pace, directness, and versatility on either wing.