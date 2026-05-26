Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: A star is born in Azeez and four other things we learnt from Super Eagles victory

Nigeria's Super Eagles recorded a comfortable win over Zimbabwe to reach the final of the 2026 Unity Cup

A second-string Super Eagles team were superior to the Warriors of Zimbabwe, cruising to a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Valley Stadium in London to advance to the Unity Cup final.

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Despite fielding a heavily rotated squad with minimal preparation time, Nigeria showcased their immense continental depth to set up a title-deciding showdown against either Jamaica or India.

Femi Azeez: A Star is Born

The headlines undoubtedly belong to Millwall forward Femi Azeez, who enjoyed a dream international debut by scoring both goals for the Super Eagles.

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Azeez opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a predatory finish before doubling Nigeria's advantage in the 63rd minute to put the game completely out of Zimbabwe's reach.

The clinical forward heavily repaid the faith shown in him by the technical crew during his first-ever national team call-up.

Terem Moffi Can Deliver When Called Upon

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Despite enduring a gruelling battle with severe injuries in recent times, Terem Moffi proved he still possesses the elite quality required to lead the line for Nigeria.

The Portuguese league champion put on a selfless, tactical masterclass by setting up both of Azeez’s goals.

Moffi demonstrated that he can seamlessly execute the same high-pressing, physical role that Akor Adams occupies in the primary squad.

His powerful driving runs and excellent decision-making in the final third provided the perfect creative spark for the frontline.

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Eric Chelle’s Tactics Shine Through

Head coach Eric Chelle put his superior tactical nous on full display by orchestrating a fluid performance from a group of international newbies.

Despite having a barely any training sessions to work with this current crop of players, Chelle's tactical blueprint looked completely ingrained in the team's style of play.

Eric Chelle is not joking around. || X

Some of the intricate passing sequences and defensive organisation from the Super Eagles belied their brief time together.

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The Malian tactician proved that his system is highly functional and player-proof, regardless of personnel.

Arthur Okonkwo Has the Right Stuff

Wrexham shot-stopper Arthur Okonkwo enjoyed a quiet but ultimately highly assured debut between the sticks for the three-time African champions.

While the Nigerian backline shielded him from sustained periods of heavy pressure, the 24-year-old former Arsenal graduate displayed sharp concentration and solid handling whenever called into action.

Arthur Okonkwo holding the Super Eagles kit.

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Although the keeper will certainly require sterner defensive tests to fully prove his mettle, this clean sheet indicates he is ready to provide elite competition for Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye.

New Boys Provide Needed Depth

The victory in London vindicated Chelle's brave decision to blood an influx of fresh domestic and European talent into the national team setup.

Alongside Azeez and Okonkwo, dynamic winger Philip Otele enjoyed a highly encouraging debut that constantly kept the Zimbabwean defence on the back foot.

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