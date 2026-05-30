Shock Arrest! Arsenal’s former No.30 BUSTED over suspected drug driving hours before UCL final

The England forward was reportedly arrested after crashing his Lamborghini while driving.

Former Arsenal and England star Raheem Sterling was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving on Thursday morning after crashing his Lamborghini on the M3 motorway in Hampshire.

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The news comes just hours before his former club, Arsenal, prepares to face Paris Saint-Germain in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final.

What happened?

Feyenoord forward Raheem Sterling | IMAGO

Per The Athletic, the 31-year-old winger was involved in a single-vehicle collision near the Minley Interchange on the southbound carriageway.

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His Lamborghini hit the barriers, but no other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

Hampshire Police confirmed that Sterling was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs, dangerous driving, possession of a Class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He has since been released on bail while investigations continue.

Feyenoord forward Raheem Sterling | IMAGO

The incident comes at a crucial period for Mikel Arteta’s side. Fresh from winning the Premier League title this season, the Gunners are aiming to complete a dream double by lifting the Champions League trophy against French champions Paris Saint-Germain tonight.

Sterling's decorated career in turmoil

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Raheem Sterling lifting the Premier League trophy at Manchester City

The arrest marks another difficult chapter for the former Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea attacker.

Sterling enjoyed significant success earlier in his career, winning four Premier League titles, five EFL Cups, one FA Cup and one Community Shield during his highly productive years at Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling broke out as a teenager at Liverpool | Imago

He also claimed the Golden Boy Award in 2014 and the FWA Footballer of the Year award in 2019 and earned 82 caps for England, including reaching the Euro 2020 final.

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Former Arsenal star Raheem Sterling | IMAGO

However, his career has been on a sharp decline in recent years. Following a disappointing loan stint at Arsenal, Sterling joined Feyenoord on a short-term deal in February 2026 after mutually terminating his contract with Chelsea, but he struggled to make an impact in the Eredivisie and is expected to depart the Dutch club at the end of the season.