Advertisement
Liverpool vs PSG: Parisiens complete home and away humiliation of English champions
Paris Saint-Germain left the Anfield crowd quiet with a second win over Liverpool in a week
Advertisement
Liverpool's hopes of a second-leg comeback against Paris Saint-Germain was quenched by the reigning European champions, who inflicted a second 2-0 win over the Reds in a week.
Advertisement
A brace from Ballon d' Or holder Ousmane Dembele was enough to give Les Parisiens comfortable passage into the semifinals, winning 4-0 on aggregate.
Advertisement
Latest Videos
Advertisement
Videos
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Advertisement