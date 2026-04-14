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Liverpool vs PSG: Parisiens complete home and away humiliation of English champions

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:03 - 14 April 2026
Paris Saint-Germain left the Anfield crowd quiet with a second win over Liverpool in a week
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Liverpool's hopes of a second-leg comeback against Paris Saint-Germain was quenched by the reigning European champions, who inflicted a second 2-0 win over the Reds in a week.

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A brace from Ballon d' Or holder Ousmane Dembele was enough to give Les Parisiens comfortable passage into the semifinals, winning 4-0 on aggregate.

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