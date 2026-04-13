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‘Not impossible’ – Slot backs Liverpool for Anfield comeback against PSG

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:19 - 13 April 2026
Arne Slot believes Liverpool can overturn a 2-0 deficit against PSG in the Champions League.
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Arne Slot has called on Liverpool to deliver a “very, very, very special” performance as they attempt to overturn a two-goal deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League clash at Anfield.

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The Reds head into the second leg trailing 2-0 after a difficult night in Paris.

Now, Liverpool must produce a memorable comeback on home soil to keep their European hopes alive.

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Liverpool were second best in the first encounter, struggling to match the intensity and quality of the French champions.

What Slot said

Despite the scoreline, Slot insists the tie is far from over, urging his players to believe in their ability to rise to the occasion.

The Dutch manager pointed out that football often defies expectations, and a two-goal deficit can be overturned with the right mindset and execution.

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He said, "First of all remind them what the score was - that it was 2-0. It felt completely different, as we all know, but the end result was 2-0. Second of all we have shown so many times in big games this season that we are able to get a great performance.

"We have also shown a completely different face, I am completely aware of that, but many of our games that we have played were very good as well. Especially in big games.

"In the 49 home games we have played (under me) 36 times we were able to score two goals or more. Yes, we have not played all these 49 games against Paris St-Germain, I realise that, but the Premier League and Champions League opponents we had were very strong.

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"So yes there is a belief we can do special things tomorrow but we need to be very, very, very special tomorrow to achieve that. We are playing the champions of Europe so that makes the task more difficult but not impossible."

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