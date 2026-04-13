UCL Quarterfinal: Liverpool vs PSG preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Liverpool face an almighty task to reach the Champions League semi-finals as they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Anfield.

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Liverpool vs PSG betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

PSG to qualify

Liverpool vs PSG preview

Word on the street is, the most used word in the Liverpool dressing room over the last couple of days is Remontada.

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Actually, that's not true.

The first-leg script was followed to a tee in terms of the full-time result, despite Slot springing a surprise with a defence-heavy 3-5-2 setup, one in which there was no room for soon-to-be ex-Liverpool player Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah watching from the bench while his team got picked apart in Paris | Image credits: Imago

Liverpool's 0.17 Expected Goals at the Parc des Princes may have been their lowest in a match under Slot so far, but the Premier League champions could – and maybe should – have lost by three or four goals instead of the mere 2-0 defeat.

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While the Reds made up to end their three-match losing streak by beating Fulham 2-0 over the weekend, PSG were blessed with a football-free weekend as the authorities granted their request to postpone their clash with Ligue 1 title challengers Lens.

Lens' protests fell on deaf ears at the Ligue de Football Professionel, who are doing their utmost to help Luis Enrique's men keep their hands on the Champions League trophy, and they already have one foot firmly in the semi-finals.

Arne Slot might insist his men are merely down but not out, but it seems a nigh insurmountable task to try and keep Europe’s most fearsome attack at bay for the second time running, while also scoring at least twice.

Liverpool vs PSG head-to-head

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PSG’s 2–0 victory in the first leg means there have been no draws in seven meetings between Liverpool and Paris across all competitions, with two of the Reds’ three wins coming on home soil.

The sides’ most recent match-ups before this season came in the round of 16 last term, with Liverpool recording a 1–0 win in Paris and taking a slender advantage back to Anfield where they lost 1-0 to play out a 1-1 aggregate draw that saw PSG succeed 4-1 on penalties.

While PSG have won both previous two-legged ties between the clubs – in the 1996/97 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals (3-2agg) and last season's encounter – Liverpool have triumphed in six of their last eight Champions League quarter-final ties, even if they have not progressed beyond this stage since reaching the 2021/22 final.

Liverpool vs PSG team forms

Liverpool Champions League form: 🟩🟩🟩🟥🟩🟥

Liverpool form (all competitions): 🟧🟩🟥🟥🟥🟩

PSG Champions League form: 🟧🟩🟧🟩🟩🟩

PSG form (all competitions): 🟥🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Liverpool vs PSG team news

Liverpool have lost Curtis Jones to injury after the midfielder was forced off against Fulham at half-time with a groin problem.

Hugo Ekitike and Milo Kerkez were fully rested at the weekend and so should start, while youngster Rio Ngumoha has thrown his hat into the ring to get the nod after becoming the Reds' youngest-ever Premier League scorer at Anfield.

Rio Ngumoha is now Liverpool's youngest-ever Premier League scorer at Anfield. (Photo Credit: LFC/IG)

Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch are one yellow card away from missing the semi-final first leg.

PSG, who were given the weekend off thanks to a successful appeal to Ligue 1, will hope to have Bradley Barcola fit enough to join the matchday squad after returning from an ankle injury earlier than expected.

Fabian Ruiz, though, remains sidelined. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one yellow card away from missing the semi-final first leg.

Liverpool vs PSG possible starting lineup

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Ekitike

PSG: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool vs PSG prediction

Anything can indeed happen on Champions League evenings at Anfield, but PSG knocked down the walls of Liverpool's fortress last year and they arrive now in much better shape, both fitness and form-wise.

Liverpool have shown little sign that they can keep PSG at bay, and as such, we cannot envisage any scenario in which the champions do not progress to the semi-finals.

In fact, Mohammed Salah will have to produce his best performance in 12 months if this game is not to be his – along with Andrew Robertson and potentially Slot's – last in the Champions League.