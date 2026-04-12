‘Liverpool are afraid’ — Ex-Reds star gives slim chance of surviving PSG

Liverpool have been given slim to no chances of overturning their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg deficit against PSG

Former Liverpool forward David Ngog has claimed that Liverpool are playing with fear against Paris Saint-Germain following their first-leg defeat in the Champions League quarter-final.

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With a two-goal deficit to overturn, the Reds now face a daunting task at Anfield, where they will have to pull off another European miracle.

Ngog questions Liverpool’s approach

Ngog did not hold back in his assessment of Liverpool’s performance in Paris, suggesting that caution ultimately cost them.

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“Liverpool are afraid of PSG. They know their qualities,” he said, pointing to Arne Slot’s conservative tactics at the Parc des Princes.

According to the former striker, Liverpool’s decision to sit deep and protect the scoreline backfired. “The bus didn’t work,” Ngog added, as PSG capitalised to secure a commanding 2-0 advantage.

The result leaves Liverpool with little margin for error in the return leg, where they must adopt a far more aggressive approach to keep their European hopes alive.

PSG strengths and weaknesses ahead of second leg

While Luis Enrique’s PSG side head to Anfield in control, there are still areas of vulnerability that Liverpool could exploit.

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Journalist Laurent Perrin highlighted defensive frailties during set-pieces as a key concern, noting issues with positioning and concentration. Questions have also been raised about goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, particularly his decision-making when coming off his line.

Despite these weaknesses, PSG remain firm favourites to progress, holding a significant advantage and carrying momentum into the second leg.