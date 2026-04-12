Heartwarming Moment: Liverpool starlet Rio Ngumoha links up with Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey
Liverpool starlet Rio Ngumoha has linked up with Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey after their game at Anfield.
After the game, Ngumoha and Bassey were pictured together in a relaxed setting, sharing smiles in what many fans have described as a proud representation of Nigerian football talent abroad.
ريو نغوموها مع كالفن باسي لاعب فولهام ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p82dW9sjnn— عالم ليفربول (@LFCExtensive) April 11, 2026
The image quickly gained traction with supporters celebrating the connection between two players at different stages of their careers but united by heritage.
What Fans said
The viral photo has been widely shared on social media, with many Nigerian fans expressing excitement about the possibility of seeing Ngumoha follow in Bassey’s footsteps at the international level.
Reacting to the moment, one fan wrote, “This is what we love to see, young talents connecting. Hopefully, he chooses Nigeria.”
Another added, “Bassey should convince him. We need players like Ngumoha.”
كلهم من نيجيريا 🇳🇬— Al Hawsawi (@ra4yaayn) April 11, 2026
Are you convincing him to play for Nigeria 🇳🇬? 😆— Kwameasiamah (@kwame81Asiamah) April 12, 2026
Two Nigerians ,— calistus von Neumann (@Johnnyoriann) April 11, 2026
Rio should play for Nigeria.
Shared roots, different journeys
While Bassey has already established himself as a key figure for the Super Eagles, Ngumoha is still at the early stages of his career.
The Liverpool teenager has impressed with his pace, confidence, and technical ability, despite limited senior appearances.
Bassey, currently playing for Fulham, has become one of Nigeria’s most reliable defenders.
Ngumoha, on the other hand, remains eligible to represent both England and Nigeria, having featured for England at the youth level.