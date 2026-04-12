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Heartwarming Moment: Liverpool starlet Rio Ngumoha links up with Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 09:55 - 12 April 2026
Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha links up with Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey.
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Liverpool starlet Rio Ngumoha has linked up with Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey after their game at Anfield.

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Goals from teenager Rio Ngumoha and Mohamed Salah helped the Reds to defeat Fulham 2-0.

After the game, Ngumoha and Bassey were pictured together in a relaxed setting, sharing smiles in what many fans have described as a proud representation of Nigerian football talent abroad.

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The image quickly gained traction with supporters celebrating the connection between two players at different stages of their careers but united by heritage.

What Fans said

The viral photo has been widely shared on social media, with many Nigerian fans expressing excitement about the possibility of seeing Ngumoha follow in Bassey’s footsteps at the international level.

Reacting to the moment, one fan wrote, “This is what we love to see, young talents connecting. Hopefully, he chooses Nigeria.”

Another added, “Bassey should convince him. We need players like Ngumoha.”

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Shared roots, different journeys

While Bassey has already established himself as a key figure for the Super Eagles, Ngumoha is still at the early stages of his career.

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Calvin Bassey || imago
Calvin Bassey || imago

The Liverpool teenager has impressed with his pace, confidence, and technical ability, despite limited senior appearances.

Bassey, currently playing for Fulham, has become one of Nigeria’s most reliable defenders.

Rio Ngumoha was the hero for Liverpool at Anfield. (Photo Credit: LFC/X)

Ngumoha, on the other hand, remains eligible to represent both England and Nigeria, having featured for England at the youth level.

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