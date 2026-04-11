Liverpool vs Fulham: Ngumoha, Salah haunt Super Eagles trio as Reds claim crucial win

Liverpool consolidated their spot in the Premier League’s top five by beating Fulham 2-0 at Anfield.

Arne Slot's Liverpool bounced back from a disappointing week to claim a vital 2-0 win over Fulham at Anfield.

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Liverpool back to winning ways against Iwobi's Fulham

In a match carrying huge significance in the race for Champions League football, Liverpool secured a vital 2-0 victory over Fulham to snap their losing streak.

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Arne Slot on the touchline || Imago

The Reds dominated early exchanges, with Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo testing the visitors before Fulham’s Alex Iwobi and Oscar Bobb forced smart saves from Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The game turned just before halftime through a stunning burst of quality. Seventeen-year-old sensation Rio Ngumoha opened the scoring with a sumptuous curling effort, followed quickly by a nearly identical strike from Salah to double the lead.

Fulham, who started with Nigerian duo Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi, rallied after the break, seeing a Sasa Lukic goal ruled out for offside.

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The Cottagers then missed clear headers through Rodrigo Muniz and Joachim Andersen.