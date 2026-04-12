'He knew how to use me' — Frimpong points Liverpool in the direction of Boniface's former boss

Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong has inadvertently told the Reds who to hire as manager if they decide to move away from Arne Slot

Jeremie Frimpong has heaped praise on his former manager Xabi Alonso, highlighting the Spaniard’s major influence on his development at Bayer Leverkusen.

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Frimpong credits Alonso for career growth

Frimpong did not hold back when discussing Alonso’s impact, describing him as a coach who instantly understood how to maximise his strengths.

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“He is a great player, legend. He knows the game… when he first came, he just knew how to use me,” the Dutchman said.

According to Frimpong, Alonso quickly identified his pace and attacking ability as key weapons, allowing him to flourish in an advanced role. The Spaniard’s experience, gained from playing at the highest level, made it easy for players to trust his guidance.

“He knew I could help the team a lot with my speed and my ability to get past people,” he added, underlining how crucial that belief was to his performances.

Tactical detail shows Alonso’s coaching quality

Beyond motivation, Frimpong also pointed to Alonso’s attention to detail as a defining feature of his coaching style.

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Training sessions focused heavily on improving decision-making in the final third, an area that significantly elevated his game.

“Just practicing your final third balls, when to run so you are not offside,” Frimpong explained, highlighting the small but vital adjustments that made a big difference.

With Alonso already earning admiration from his former players, despite his struggles at Real Madrid, his growing reputation continues to attract interest from top clubs.