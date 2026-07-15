"At 9 or 10 years old" - Toto Wolff lifts lid on decision to sign Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has shed light on the long-term strategy behind signing Kimi Antonelli, praising the young Italian's development and the crucial role his father, Marco, has played in his career.

Kimi Antonelli is currently enjoying a sensational breakthrough season with the Silver Arrows, leading the drivers' standings by 25 points over his teammate, George Russell.

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The 19-year-old Italian phenom has already made his mark on Formula 1 history, becoming the youngest driver to secure a pole position, win a Sprint race, and lead the championship.

Kimi Antonelli currently leads the 2026 F1 drivers championship standings | X/@F1

As Antonelli's star continues to rise, Wolff revisited the team's decision to bring him into the Mercedes family.

What Wolff said

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Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli | IMAGO

In an interview with Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, the team principal noted that Antonelli's 2025 debut was always viewed as a learning year, with the expectation of a major leap forward in his second season.

"He had to adapt to the car and learn how to manage commitments with sponsors and the media. The goal was always to improve in his second season, and he has done exactly that, driving at a very high level and achieving extraordinary results. Right now, he is exceeding our wildest expectations, but he shouldn’t become complacent."

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Wolff also urged caution amidst the growing hype surrounding his young driver.

"Everyone is praising him, but I always ask him to maintain balance. We cannot compare him to Ayrton Senna, who won three titles and is one of the most iconic drivers of all time. Kimi has won five races, so let’s allow him to grow."

When asked about the moment he identified Antonelli's potential, Wolff revealed that the team's interest began when the Italian was just a child dominating the karting scene. Mercedes officially signed him to its Junior Team in 2019.

"At nine or ten years old, he had already achieved success and won championships in karting," Wolff recalled.

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"We started monitoring him at that time, and then in 2019, he joined the Mercedes Junior Team. His success, however, is also thanks to his family. His father is a former driver and the owner of the AKM and Antonelli Motorsport teams, so he was able to provide him with excellent advice."

Hamilton still a threat in title fight, Says Wolff

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton | IMAGO

While celebrating Antonelli's performance and acknowledging his potential championship bid, Wolff was quick to point out that Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton remains a formidable contender.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton |IMAGO

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Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton |IMAGO

"I’ve never had any doubts about him," Wolff asserted.

"We know he is a great champion. He just needed the right car, and Ferrari gave it to him. Now he can fight to win races and even the championship."