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“I am under pressure” — Arne Slot admits after latest Liverpool defeat

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:01 - 21 March 2026
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has admitted the pressure is increasing after his side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Saturday.
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The walls appear to be closing in on Arne Slot after Liverpool’s underwhelming season hit a new low on Saturday.

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A disappointing 2-1 defeat to Brighton has left the Reds’ facing a difficult task to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

As fans begin to question his future at Anfield, Slot cut a frustrated figure in his post-match press conference.

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Arne Slot admits feeling pressure after latest defeat

Reflecting on a season defined by inconsistency and defensive lapses, the Dutchman pointed to a recurring theme in their struggles.

“I can tell you why we have lost 10 times: conceding late goals, today sums it all up with the injury situation,” Slot lamented.

“It’s not my job to find excuses, my job is to find answers and that’s what I tried to find today. It worked not too bad in the first 45 mins.”

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Despite the tactical tweaks, Liverpool’s inability to see out games has become a chronic issue. While they remain alive in the Champions League, and the FA Cup, the Premier League has been a tougher task to navigate.

Slot acknowledged that the weight of expectation at a club of this stature is beginning to mount.

“There is always pressure at Liverpool. On me, on the players. That is completely normal.

"We have qualified for the quarter finals of the FA Cup and of the UCL but in the league we need to make sure that in the end, we qualify for the Champions League.”

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Liverpool face PSG in the UCL quarter-finals, and travel to Manchester City for a massive FA Cup quarterfinal.

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