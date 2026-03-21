Brighton vs Liverpool: Welbeck double downs Reds as Premier League top four race heats up

A double from former Manchester United star Danny Welbeck saw Brighton claim an unexpected win over Liverpool

Liverpool's chase for a top-four place in the Premier League took a huge hit as Brighton beat the Reds 2-1 at the Ammex Stadium.

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Two goals from ex-Manchester United and Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck cancelled out Milos Kerkez' equaliser as the Seagulls moved within five points of Liverpool on the Premier League table.

Brighton vs Liverpool: How it happened

Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes on the south coast, and the game struggled to find rhythm early on, especially after Hugo Ekitike was forced off with an injury inside 10 minutes.

Liverpool, still coming off their impressive midweek Champions League display, failed to match that intensity and were punished early. Brighton took the lead when Ferdi Kadıoğlu’s cross was nodded into Danny Welbeck’s path, and the striker made no mistake, scoring his 11th Premier League goal of the season.

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Liverpool responded with pressure but lacked attacking sharpness without key forwards. However, they found an equaliser after a defensive error, as Lewis Dunk’s misplaced pass allowed Milos Kerkez to pounce and delicately chip Bart Verbruggen.

Brighton came out stronger in the second half and regained the lead through Welbeck, who finished off a well-worked move following a cross from Yankuba Minteh. Despite a lengthy VAR check, the goal stood.