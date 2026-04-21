Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips: Free-scoring Blaugrana Host Cagey Sky Blues In Tense La Liga Battle

The upcoming clash between Barcelona and Celta de Vigo promises to be one of the most intriguing fixtures of the La Liga round.

This encounter brings together two teams at opposite ends of the confidence spectrum.

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Barcelona are in relentless form, particularly at home, where their attacking efficiency and domination have made them nearly unbeatable.

Celta de Vigo, on the other hand, arrive with defensive concerns and a fragile mentality after several heavy defeats. Their back line has struggled to contain high-tempo attacks, and facing a side that averages nearly three goals per game will be a major test.

Historically, Barcelona have dominated this fixture, winning four of the last five meetings and scoring an average of three goals per match.

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Given their current momentum and Celta’s defensive issues, another high-scoring home win appears likely.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary Tip Barcelona to win 1.25 High Value bet Both teams to score 1.70 High Player prop Lamine Yamal anytime goal or assist 1.89 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Barcelona to win

The Blaugrana have displayed dominant home performances all season, boasting an 83% win rate in their last six matches and scoring 9 times in their last five games.

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Given Celta Vigo’s defensive vulnerabilities (14 goals conceded in their last five matches), the most logical and valuable choice is a Barcelona win.

Both teams to score

Barcelona have a perfect record after 16 home league games, and they beat Celta Vigo 4-2 in the reverse fixture. Also, only three of Barca’s 16 home wins have come by a single goal.

However, the visitors have scored in 13 of their 15 away trips, and they can hurt a Barca side which have kept one clean sheet in eight, but the hosts can outscore Celta to claim another three points.

Lamine Yamal anytime goal or assist

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With 15 goals and 11 assists, Lamine Yamal has been Barcelona’s main attacking force in La Liga this season.

The 18-year-old has netted four goals in his past five La Liga matches on home soil, and you can expect him to find plenty of joy in the half-spaces against a Celta backline missing its defensive anchors.

Predicted Lineups

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Barcelona: (4-2-3-1)

J García; Koundé, Cubarsí, E García, Cancelo; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Fermín; Torres

Celta Vigo: (3-4-1-2)

Radu; Alonso, Starfelt, Rodríguez; Carreira, Moriba, Vecino, Mingueza; López; Iglesias, Jutgla

Team News – Barcelona

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Raphinha and Andreas Christensen remain out for Barcelona due to injury problems, while Marc Bernal (ankle) needs to be assessed.

Frenkie de Jong is likely to come into the midfield on Wednesday night alongside Pedri. Pau Cubarsí should also return to the rearguard after missing the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico due to suspension.

Team News – Celta Vigo

Miguel Roman is out of the contest and indeed out for the remainder of the season due to a broken foot, but the away team is otherwise in strong shape in terms of their squad.

Javi Rodriguez missed the team's last league match through suspension, but the defender is available here, while Carl Starfelt should also return after overcoming a back issue.

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