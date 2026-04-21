I will stay at Barcelona until then — Hansi Flick discusses future

Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick discussed his future at the club amid recent contract speculations.

Hansi Flick recently hinted at a long-term commitment to Barcelona, declaring his intention to remain at the helm until the Camp Nou renovation is fully completed, signalling the great relationship he shares with the club’s hierarchy despite the short-term nature of his current contract.

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What Flick said

The 61-year-old manager addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding his future, given that his current contract only runs until June 2027, ahead of the LALIGA clash against Celta Vigo on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Dismissing any uncertainty, Flick stated, ‘My renewal? Of course. That's my plan. As you know, I've said it, and I say it with complete honesty, this is my last stop in my career. And for me, I feel very good right now.’

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“That's how it is. Yes, I want to renew my contract, but this isn't the right time to talk about it, because we have a big goal in the weeks ahead.

❝My dream is to win the Champions League with Barça. I want to be the coach when the Spotify Camp Nou is completed.❞

The progressive reopening of the Camp Nou currently accommodates roughly 62,000 spectators, and the club expects to reach full capacity (105,000).