'I was quite Happy!' – Erling Haaland reacts after scoring in Man City vs Arsenal clash

Erling Haaland shares his reaction after scoring for Manchester City in a fierce Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland admitted his delight after scoring in Manchester City’s high-stakes clash with Arsenal describing the moment as special.

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The match lived up to expectations, high tempo, and relentless pressure from both teams as Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-1 to keep the Premier League title within reach.

Rayan Cherki's skilful dribbling past Gabriel and Declan Rice resulted in his 10th goal of the season, putting City ahead. Arsenal quickly responded when Kai Havertz capitalised on a rare error by Gianluigi Donnarumma to equalise.

Erling Haaland then overpowered Gabriel to score the winning goal from a Jérémy Doku cross.

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Erling Haaland admitted his delight after scoring in Manchester City’s high-stakes clash with Arsenal, describing the moment as special in a fiercely contested encounter.

What Haaland said

The Norwegian striker was typically honest when reflecting on his goal, which could prove crucial in the Premier League title race.

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“I was quite happy, I have to be honest! It was a great moment for me,” Haaland said.

Haaland also highlighted the physical nature of the game, as both sides fought intensely for control in what many consider a potential title decider.