Man City vs Arsenal: Guardiola's men take huge step towards title as Gunners' nightmare continues

Manchester City claimed a potentially season-defining 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad to move within three points of Arsenal with a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-1 to keep the Premier League title within reach.

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Man City vs Arsenal: Guardiola's men take huge step towards PL title

Manchester City took a massive step toward a fifth Premier League title in six seasons with a gripping 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad.

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In a high-stakes battle between Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, the hosts capitalized on Arsenal’s defensive frailties to leave the Gunners’ title hopes in tatters.

The match exploded into life when Rayan Cherki danced past Gabriel and Declan Rice to fire City ahead with his 10th goal of the season.

However, Arsenal responded almost immediately as Kai Havertz punished a rare Gianluigi Donnarumma blunder to level the scores.

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The second half was a tale of missed chances and physical battles. After Erling Haaland and Eberechi Eze both hit the woodwork, Haaland eventually outmuscled Gabriel to turn home a Jérémy Doku cross for the winner.