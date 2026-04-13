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‘We’d win the Premier League in January’ - Guardiola reveals secret to late Man City’s title charge

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:23 - 13 April 2026
Guardiola reveals secret to late Man City’s title charge
Pep Guardiola has revealed the secret behind Manchester City’s late title charge following victory against Chelsea.
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The Citizens delivered a commanding performance against Chelsea, defeating the Blues 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

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The win puts them in a favourable position, setting up a monumental clash with the Gunners at Etihad Stadium next Sunday. 

A victory over the Gunners would place City in a strong position, bringing them closer to the league leaders with a game in hand.

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What Guardiola said

Speaking after the game, manager Pep Guardiola offered a surprising explanation for his team's consistent end-of-season success.

When asked, "What is the key? The sun. No, no, I’m not joking. The sun," the 55-year-old stated. 

"Manchester never has sun, and if the sun were out in November, we’d win the Premier League in January. It’s the sun, honestly. The mood is better."

Pep Guardiola || Imago
Pep Guardiola || Imago
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Guardiola also praised his squad's mindset, adding, "The mentality of this group of players and the club brings me an amazing mentality and competitive players. 

“That is the key to success. I push them, they push me. Arsenal is a final for us—and for them as well. Still many, many things are going to happen."

Man City are now six points behind Arsenal in the title race, with pressure piling on the Gunners to deliver their first league title in 22 years.

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