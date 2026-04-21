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He will not play — Arsenal get title advantage as Man City star ruled out with injury

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:39 - 21 April 2026
Manchester City could be without one of their best players for a couple of games, as the Premier League title race heads down the wire.
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Manchester City will be without star midfielder Rodri for their Premier League trip to Burnley after the Spaniard sustained a groin injury in the 2-1 win over Arsenal.

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Pep Guardiola confirmed that the midfielder has been sidelined with no definitive timeline for his return.

Manchester City's Rodri to miss Burnley clash

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Rodri underwent medical assessments earlier this week to determine the severity of the damage. While he is officially out for the trip to Turf Moor, there are mounting concerns over his availability for the FA Cup semi-final against Southampton this weekend.

The Spaniard is now in a race against time to feature in the final stretch of the season, though a 12-day break in City’s league schedule following the cup tie may offer a vital recovery window.

"I think for tomorrow he will not be ready," Guardiola told a pre-match press conference.

"We’ll see for the next games, the FA Cup semi-final against Southampton or 12 days later for the Premier League game at Everton.

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With Rodri unavailable for the immediate future, Guardiola is set to lean on his squad depth to maintain City's lead at the top of the table.

Nico Gonzalez is the frontrunner to fill the holding midfield void, a role he has stepped into during Rodri's previous absences this term.

The City boss was quick to defend his options, expressing full confidence in the deputy’s ability to perform.

Guardiola noted: "Nico Gonzalez helped us a lot in the absence of Rodri to be where we are now."

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Meanwhile, Arsenal welcome Newcastle to the Emirates this weekend, looking to remain firmly in the title race.

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