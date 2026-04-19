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Premier League: Supercomputer predicts Arsenal to win the title despite defeat to Manchester City

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:57 - 19 April 2026
Despite Arsenal’s narrow 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, the Premier League supercomputer continues to favour the Gunners as favourites to lift the 2025/26 title.
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Arsenal's defeat to Manchester City means their lead at the top is now just three points, with 70 points from 33 games, while Manchester City sit second on 67 points from 32 matches.

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City have a game in hand, but they must win it, along with virtually all their remaining fixtures, to boost their chances of running away with the league title.

Why Supercomputer still backs Arsenal to win EPL title

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Even a perfect run from Pep Guardiola’s side may not be enough. If both teams win all their remaining matches, the title could ultimately be decided on goal difference, an area where Arsenal currently hold a slight edge (+37 vs City’s +36).

What strengthens Arsenal’s position is the perceived difficulty of the remaining fixtures.

According to Opta’s Power Rankings and fixture analysis, the Gunners face a noticeably kinder run-in, with most of their final five games against teams currently in the bottom half of the table.

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While no Premier League match is truly easy, and the home clash against Newcastle could prove tricky, Arsenal’s schedule appears less demanding overall.

Manchester City, by contrast, still have to face several sides battling for European places, including Everton, Bournemouth, and Aston Villa, all of whom are likely to fight desperately for points.

If both clubs maintain winning form, Arsenal’s superior depth and attacking firepower could allow them more opportunities to rack up goals and improve their goal difference.

With several weeks and plenty of football still to play, the race remains alive, but the supercomputer’s latest projections continue to give Arsenal the clear advantage to end their long wait for Premier League glory finally.

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