Cristiano to make history as Ronaldo Jr is scheduled to debut for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son could join the rare pantheon of father and child duos to play together.

Al Nassr are reportedly plotting to integrate Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. into their first-team squad ahead of the 2026/27 season, which could set up a historic moment in which father and son take to the pitch at the same time.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Jr

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club's hierarchy are closely monitoring the development of the academy prospect, who is set to celebrate his 16th birthday on June 17, making him eligible to make his senior debut.

This planned promotion arrives during what is shaping up to be a historic domestic campaign for his legendary father.

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The 41-year-old Portuguese icon is currently on the verge of delivering his first Saudi Pro League title since his arrival in the Middle East.

Under his leadership, Al Nassr currently sit firmly at the summit of the standings, boasting 76 points from 29 matches and holding a commanding eight-point lead over unbeaten rivals Al Hilal, putting the club within touching distance of their first championship since 2019.

Their place in history

Should the teenager step onto the pitch alongside his father next season, the duo would etch their names into football history, joining an incredibly rare group of father-son combinations to share the field.

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They would echo the famous legacy of Brazilian icons Rivaldo and Rivaldinho, who memorably played and scored in the same match for Mogi Mirim in July 2015, or Iceland's Arnor and Eidur Gudjohnsen, who famously featured in the same international match in April 1996.

This potential union serves as a profound testament to the older Ronaldo’s unprecedented athletic longevity. Having already secured five Champions League trophies, the 2016 Euros title with Portugal and multiple league titles, the veteran forward is currently hunting down the mythical 1,000-goal milestone.