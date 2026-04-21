‘Osimhen should be Plan A’ — Fans tell Barcelona to abandon Alvarez for Super Eagles star

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is seen as the best option for Barcelona by many fans

Transfer talk is heating up in Catalonia, and Victor Osimhen has suddenly become a central figure in FC Barcelona’s summer plans.

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But while the club may see him as a backup option, fans are making it clear that they want the Super Eagles striker at the top of the list.

Barcelona weigh Osimhen as alternative to Alvarez

Reports suggest Barcelona have added Osimhen to their striker shortlist as they prepare for a major attacking reinforcement.

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The club’s primary target remains Julián Álvarez, but his high valuation has forced the Blaugrana to explore more attainable options.

Osimhen has emerged as a strong candidate, with sporting director Deco said to be a big admirer of the Nigerian forward. Barcelona are reportedly ready to table an opening bid of up to €100 million to secure his signature from Galatasaray.

However, finances remain a key hurdle. Osimhen would likely need to reduce his salary demands to fit within Barcelona’s structure, even as the club looks to invest heavily in strengthening their frontline.

Fans demand Osimhen becomes top priority

Despite being labelled a “Plan B” option, many Barcelona supporters are not buying into that idea. Instead, they are pushing for Osimhen to be the club’s main target ahead of Álvarez.

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One fan wrote, “’they are looking at Victor Osimhen as a possible plan B signing’... lol Victor Osimhen will always be plan A signing in my book.”

This should be a plan A. Osimhen is a proper striker and lethal. — Javier (@javierptorres_) April 21, 2026

Honestly we need Osimhen as our priority target for the summer. His goal hunting,sharpness in goal and aggressive pressing is what we actually misses from all our present strikers. Deco please do us only this one wish and we will be forever grateful 🙏🙏 — popo clement 2 (@clement_popo) April 21, 2026

He should be plan A. First plan and the only plan for the fucking number 9 we need — Ashler 77 (@Ashler7707) April 21, 2026

"they are looking at Victor Osimhen as a possible plan B signing"... lol

Victor Osimhen will always be plan A signing in my book.https://t.co/xm86XvrR2m — pastBypresent⏳ (@pastbypresent) April 21, 2026

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Another added, “Honestly we need Osimhen as our priority target for the summer. His goal hunting, sharpness in goal and aggressive pressing is what we actually miss from all our present strikers,” while a third insisted, “This should be a plan A. Osimhen is a proper striker and lethal.”

With 19 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances this season, Osimhen’s numbers back up the hype. His physical presence, relentless pressing, and clinical finishing have made him one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards.