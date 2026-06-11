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‘Nigeria will be a big miss’ - John Terry claims Super Eagles’ World Cup absence a major blow

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:26 - 11 June 2026
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Terry claims Super Eagles’ World Cup absence a major blow
Former Chelsea captain John Terry has described the Nigerian Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a significant blow to the tournament.
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The Super Eagles of Nigeria missed out on the World Cup, marking their second consecutive absence.

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The team failed to secure first place in their group, which had South Africa, Benin, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and Rwanda.

The failure to qualify for the World Cup has led Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi to voice his profound disappointment.

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Terry laments Nigeria’s World Cup faliure

Speaking at a virtual media event for SuperSport, Terry expressed his regret that the three-time African champions would not be part of the expanded 48-team competition in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. 

Chelsea legend John Terry || Imago
Chelsea legend John Terry || Imago

The former England defender highlighted Nigeria's rich footballing heritage and individual talent as qualities that would be sorely missed.

"Nigeria will be a big miss," Terry stated. "This is a World Cup for participants who haven’t had the opportunity to play in the tournament. 

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“I would have loved to see the top team, like Nigeria, be there because they’ve got some great individuals."

Akor Adams scores for Super Eagles || imago
Akor Adams scores for Super Eagles || imago

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles have had an impressive run since their World Cup disappointment, going unbeaten in 12 games.

However, the run came to an end following a narrow 2-1 loss to Portugal in a friendly match before the start of the summer tournament.

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