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Osimhen to Barcelona: 5 Players Blaugrana can sell to finance move for Super Eagles star

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:56 - 14 April 2026
Barcelona's loss in the Champions League could open the door for summer exits to fund a move for Victor Osimhen
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Barcelona are weighing up a blockbuster move for Victor Osimhen as they look to strengthen their attack ahead of next season.

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However, with the striker’s price tag soaring beyond €100 million, the Catalan giants may need to sacrifice key players to make the deal happen.

Yamal pushes for Osimhen as attacking solution

Barcelona’s interest in Osimhen has reportedly been boosted by Lamine Yamal, who sees the Nigerian forward as the perfect addition to ease the attacking burden.

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With Robert Lewandowski advancing in age and facing an increasingly demanding schedule, the club is actively searching for a reliable forward option.

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Osimhen’s ability to stretch defences and create space is viewed as a major asset, particularly for wide players like Yamal.

The Super Eagles striker has been in outstanding form, contributing 26 goals across competitions this season, making him one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe. However, his rising valuation remains a major stumbling block for Barcelona’s financially constrained structure.

Five-player exit plan to fund blockbuster move

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To finance a potential deal, Barcelona are reportedly considering a major squad overhaul involving up to five departures after being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid.

Defender Jules Kounde is one of the top candidates, with strong interest from Premier League clubs potentially bringing in significant transfer income. Ferran Torres is another player who could be sold, as he is currently viewed as a rotational option rather than a guaranteed starter.

Midfield star Frenkie de Jong could also be sacrificed, with his high wages making him a prime candidate to free up both funds and salary space. Young talent Marc Casado may be allowed to leave in search of regular playing time.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski’s potential exit at the end of his contract would further ease the wage bill, indirectly supporting the move for Osimhen.

As Barcelona attempt to balance ambition with financial reality, the coming transfer window could define their next era, with Osimhen emerging as the centerpiece of that vision.

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