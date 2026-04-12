Report: Lamine Yamal tells Barcelona to sign Osimhen

Barcelona have reportedly been urged by Lamine Yamal to sign Victor Osimhen.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has reportedly urged the club's hierarchy to prioritise the signing of Galatasaray’s forward, Victor Osimhen, in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osimhen to Barcelona

According to reports from Hürriyet, the 18-year-old views the Nigerian international as the absolute ideal attacking partner.

However, attempting to execute this transfer will present a major financial hurdle for Joan Laporta's board, as Galatasaray are demanding a transfer fee in the region of €100 million for the 2023 CAF Player of the Year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Given Barcelona's ongoing struggles with LALIGA's strict Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, the Catalan club will have to offload players to generate the necessary capital and wage space required to accommodate Osimhen’s potential arrival.

Victor Osimhen applauding Royal Charleroi fans in 2019 | IMAGO

Yamal and Osimhen partnership

The push for Osimhen stems from Barcelona's glaring need for a world-class number nine to succeed 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski, whose advancing age has led to a steep decline.

Yamal reportedly advised the sporting department that Osimhen's qualities would serve to constantly pin back opposition centre-backs and stretch teams vertically.

Advertisement

Advertisement