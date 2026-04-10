Report: Lewandowski decision pushes Barcelona towards Osimhen

Victor Osimhen could be on his way to Barcelona after Robert Lewandowski's latest decision

Barcelona’s summer transfer plans are taking a dramatic turn as uncertainty surrounding Robert Lewandowski edges the Catalan giants closer to a move for Victor Osimhen.

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With the Polish veteran reportedly considering a new challenge away from Spain, the club is now accelerating its search for a long-term attacking solution.

Lewandowski uncertainty forces Barcelona rethink

The future of FC Barcelona’s frontline has been thrown into doubt as Lewandowski weighs his options ahead of the summer window.

Despite the club’s willingness to offer him a one-year extension, the experienced forward is reportedly open to leaving in search of a fresh challenge at another top European side.

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Italian giants AC Milan are among the clubs monitoring the situation, hoping to secure the striker on a free transfer. This growing uncertainty has forced Barcelona to reassess their attacking structure, especially as they aim to remain competitive both domestically and in Europe.

Initially, Julián Álvarez was identified as the club’s dream signing. However, Atlético Madrid’s staggering €200 million valuation and refusal to negotiate have made that deal virtually impossible. With financial limitations still a major concern, Barcelona are now prioritising more attainable options.

Osimhen emerges as realistic top target

That shift in strategy has brought Osimhen firmly into focus. Currently impressing at Galatasaray, the Nigerian striker has delivered consistently, registering 19 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances this season.

Despite recovering from a recent injury sustained in a Champions League clash against Liverpool, Osimhen remains one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe. His combination of pace, physicality, and clinical finishing makes him an ideal fit for Barcelona’s evolving system.

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Crucially, Osimhen represents a more financially viable option compared to Álvarez, aligning better with Barcelona’s constrained budget. While negotiations are yet to begin, momentum is clearly building toward a potential move.