Transfer News: Lewandowski set to reject Barcelona offer for Serie A move

Poland international Robert Lewandowski has had more clarity regarding his future beyond his current Barcelona contract.

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly prioritising a free transfer to AC Milan this summer after his agent, Pini Zahavi, recently initiated direct negotiations with the Italian giants.

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The 37-year-old Polish striker, whose current contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season, has no intention of retiring and is studying multiple proposals for his destination next season.

AC Milan’s interest

While Barcelona are believed to be considering offering the Poland international a renewal, reports indicate Lewandowski has already given the green light to the Rossoneri.

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Milan are offering the veteran forward the chance to be their undisputed focal point in attack next season and, unlike Barcelona, is willing to offer him a two-year deal, according to Football Espana.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker is reportedly deeply tempted by the prospect of concluding his European career in Serie A rather than accepting lucrative offers from other interested suitors, including from the USA and Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona's shifting stance

This potential move could bring an end to months of uncertainty surrounding the forward, who has remained publicly tight-lipped about his future.

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Barcelona's hierarchy initially intended to let the striker leave at the end of the season to free up substantial wage space, a sentiment heavily foreshadowed by his wife, Anna Lewandowska, who publicly suggested in January 2026 that this would "probably be my husband's last [year] here.”

However, the Catalan club recently changed their stance, tabling a one-year contract extension that requires a drastic 50% salary reduction, effectively cutting his fixed wages in half to comply with La Liga's strict 1:1 Financial Fair Play regulations.

This heavily reduced financial package, despite being bolstered by performance-related variables based on goals and matches played, has reportedly contributed to Lewandowski feeling undervalued.