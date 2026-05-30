'Arsenal are capable' - Premier League legend backs Gunners to beat PSG in UCL final

The three-time Premier League champion tipped Arsenal to lift the Champions League for the first time in their history

Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira believes the Gunners are the only side in European football capable of overcoming Paris Saint-Germain ahead of tonight's highly anticipated Champions League final.

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The blockbuster showpiece at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest will feature a direct clash between the recently crowned English and French champions, pitting the tournament's most resilient defence against its finest attack.

The only team capable of stopping PSG

Vieira, who made nearly 500 appearances for Arsenal between 1996 and 2005, expressed immense confidence in Mikel Arteta's squad despite acknowledging the immense strength of their opponents.

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"I’ve always thought that Arsenal were the only team in Europe capable of beating Paris Saint-Germain," the "Invincible" squad member explained in an exclusive interview with L’Equipe.

According to the iconic former midfielder, the Premier League champions possess the exact tactical and physical attributes required to destabilise the French giants, a team he still labels as "the best team in Europe" over the last two or three seasons.

How Arsenal can contain PSG's explosive attack

Speaking about the Gunners’ defensive strength, Vieira said, "Arsenal are capable of defending very well. They’re a team that enjoys and is willing to defend, and for long periods. In midfield, they’re quick and possess technical quality.”

He specifically highlighted Arsenal's defensive stability as the crucial factor in neutralising PSG's formidable frontline. "The Kvaratskhelia-Dembélé-Doué trio are exceptional in terms of pace, but Arsenal are a side who are very strong in one-on-one situations. Their defenders are explosive and aggressive."

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Beyond open-play dynamics, Vieira pointed out another massive structural advantage for the North London club that could decide the tie.