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They can win it - Ex-Super Eagles star tips Arsenal to defeat PSG in UCL final

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:19 - 30 May 2026
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Ex-Super Eagles star tips Arsenal to defeat PSG
Former Nigeria international Taju Disu has offered his prediction for the upcoming 2026 UEFA Champions League final, tipping Arsenal to overcome Paris Saint-Germain.
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Mikel Arteta's squad has enjoyed a stellar European run, remaining undefeated throughout the competition. 

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Their path to the final included impressive victories over formidable opponents like Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Sporting CP, and Atletico Madrid in both the league and knockout phases.

Having been dubbed the "nearly men" after finishing second in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons, Arsenal have emphatically turned their fortunes around, clinching their first league title in 22 years and are now chasing a historic double.

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Disu backs Arsenal to win UCL

Ahead of the final, Disu expressed his belief that Arsenal will emerge victorious against PSG on Saturday evening.

However, he cautioned that PSG's quality and experience as defending champions make them a formidable challenge.

"I hope Arsenal will win it this time because they have been in the final before and lost. It’s been a long time coming," the former defender told Footy-Africa.

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"I wish them the very best of luck. It’s not going to be an easy match because PSG are a great side and defending champions, but if Arsenal can get their tactics right, they can win."

The 2025–26 European club season will conclude this Saturday at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, where Arsenal will seek to make history against PSG.

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