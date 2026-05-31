I feel like a Superhero — Yamal reveals secret to success

Barcelona's teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, discussed how he remains cool in the face of immense pressure.

Barcelona and Spain prodigy Lamine Yamal has provided fascinating insight into the elite mentality that allows him to fearlessly lead the title charges for both club and country at just 18 years old.

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https://youtu.be/Z82Ro26sLrM?si=KZsibqPyGmtphDkX

What Yamal said

As Spain prepare for the fast-approaching 2026 FIFA World Cup, the winger revealed to FIFA that he rarely experiences pre-match nerves, attributing his composure to his lifelong dedication to the sport and the grounding presence of his family.

"If I had a regular job, for instance – I’ve never had one, so I’d probably be worried about messing it up. But football is what I’ve always done... When I see my parents in the stands, knowing they’re proud of me, it takes the pressure off," he explained.

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This relaxed environment is crucial to his on-pitch output, as Yamal openly admitted his game heavily relies on pure creativity and joy.

Spain international Lamine Yamal | IMAGO

Reflecting on his dazzling performances during Spain's triumphant UEFA Euro 2024 campaign, he detailed how happiness elevates his physical and technical levels.

"Everything seems to click, and I feel freer... I always say it’s like being a superhero – everything falls into place. I’m faster, stronger, full of adrenaline. I feel like nothing can stop me. I’d love to reach that level at the World Cup."

Racing against the clock for Spain's Group H opener

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Yamal's creative ability and outcome-determining abilities are primary reasons why La Roja are widely considered favorites to capture their second mundial in North America, but his immediate availability remains uncertain.

The teenager is currently in the Spanish national team camp actively working his way back from a recent injury, with the coaching and medical staff remaining optimistic that he will reach full fitness in time for the opening matches.

Securing his "superhero" form will be vital as Luis de la Fuente’s squad look to navigate a competitive Group H. Spain will launch their World Cup campaign against Cape Verde on June 15 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.