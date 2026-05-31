Super Eagles star backs Eze after Champions League final heartbreak

Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has publicly supported Arsenal's Eberechi Eze after the midfielder's crucial penalty miss in the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

The highly anticipated final at the Puskas Arena saw Arsenal take an early lead through a 6th-minute Kai Havertz strike.

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However, Ousmane Dembele converted a penalty in the 65th minute to level the score, sending the tense affair into extra time.

With the score deadlocked at 1-1 after 120 minutes, the final was decided by a penalty shootout, with PSG winning the trophy.

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Osayi’s message to Eze

Eze, who had been brought on for Havertz in extra time, was one of Arsenal's designated takers. Unfortunately for the Gunners, the midfielder sent his spot-kick wide of the post.

Osayi in action for Super Eagles || Imago

Although goalkeeper David Raya gave Arsenal a lifeline by saving Nuno Mendes' penalty, Eze's miss, combined with Gabriel Magalhaes subsequently blazing his effort over the bar, sealed the victory for PSG.

Osayi's post || IG

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In the wake of criticism directed at Eze for the miss, his long-time friend Bright Osayi-Samuel offered his support on social media. The Fenerbahce player posted a video of Eze with the caption, "Still the GOAT."

The two players share a close bond, having grown up together and played as teammates at Queens Park Rangers (QPR).

Arteta consoles Eze || Imago

Despite Eze choosing to represent England and Osayi-Samuel committing to Nigeria, their friendship remains strong.

Eze will now aim to put the disappointment behind him as he turns his attention to his international duties with England ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

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