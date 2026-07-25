Ex-Barcelona star set to replace Rudi Garcia as Belgium boss after World Cup disappointment

Belgium have decided to go with the former Barcelona man as their new head coach

Belgium have appointed former Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Mark van Bommel as their new head coach following their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

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The 49-year-old succeeds Rudi Garcia, whose contract was not renewed despite guiding the Red Devils to the quarter-finals.

Van Bommel handed Belgium job after Garcia exit

The Belgian Football Association confirmed that Van Bommel has signed a two-year contract that will keep him in charge until the 2028 European Championship.

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The former Barcelona, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and PSV Eindhoven midfielder is highly regarded in Belgium after leading Royal Antwerp to a historic league and cup double during the 2022/23 season.

His tactical expertise and strong man-management skills reportedly made him the standout candidate to replace Garcia, who faced criticism over his tactical approach despite Belgium's respectable World Cup run.

"It is a great honour to become head coach of Belgium," Van Bommel said. "Belgium has outstanding players and enormous potential. Together with my coaching staff, we want to build a team that is disciplined, ambitious and brave enough to compete with the very best."

New era begins with tough Nations League tests

Van Bommel returns to management after a two-year break, having previously stated he was waiting for the right project before accepting another coaching role.

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His first assignment will be a demanding run of UEFA Nations League fixtures, beginning away to Italy in Rome on September 25 before Belgium host France three days later.

The Red Devils will then face Turkey at home in Liege before travelling to Paris for a second meeting with France.

Van Bommel will be assisted by fellow former Netherlands international Boudewijn Zenden, ex-Belgium international Maarten Martens and his former Antwerp assistant Reinier Robbemond.