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Nigerian superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoys boat cruise with Klay months after Megan Thee Stallion split

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:52 - 12 September 2026
Nigerian-Greek NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is already building early chemistry with his new Miami Heat teammates, sharing photos from a relaxed boat cruise led by “Captain” Klay Thompson.
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The two-time MVP posted images on Instagram of the Heat squad out on the water, captioning the collection: “Boat ride with Captain Klay! .”

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A second post featured a photo of Giannis alongside Thompson with the message: “Critics have seats. Champions have scars.”

The outing comes as the Heat continue their offseason bonding activities, which have also included golf and karaoke sessions.

Training camp is set to open on 29 September, with the preseason beginning shortly after against the Toronto Raptors.

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Antetokounmpo joined Miami in a major trade from the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this summer.

The Heat then added Thompson after the four-time NBA champion agreed a contract buyout with the Dallas Mavericks and signed a two-year deal. Thompson has long been known as “Captain Klay” for his love of boating, having regularly used his vessel during his Golden State Warriors years.

The boat trip arrives roughly four months after Thompson’s high-profile split from rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The pair’s relationship ended in April, with the Houston star confirming the breakup and citing issues of trust and fidelity.

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For the Heat’s newly assembled roster, built around Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Thompson and other recent additions, the relaxed day on the water offered a chance to connect away from the court.

Miami will hope the early camaraderie helps turn their ambitious offseason overhaul into on-court success as they prepare to contend in the Eastern Conference.

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