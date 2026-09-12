Nigerian superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoys boat cruise with Klay months after Megan Thee Stallion split

Nigerian-Greek NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is already building early chemistry with his new Miami Heat teammates, sharing photos from a relaxed boat cruise led by “Captain” Klay Thompson.

The two-time MVP posted images on Instagram of the Heat squad out on the water, captioning the collection: “Boat ride with Captain Klay! .”

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A second post featured a photo of Giannis alongside Thompson with the message: “Critics have seats. Champions have scars.”

Giannis on IG:



“Boat ride with Captain Klay! ☀️🌴🔥”



The Miami Heat are building chemistry pic.twitter.com/OS7bG0aF3i — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 12, 2026

The outing comes as the Heat continue their offseason bonding activities, which have also included golf and karaoke sessions.

Training camp is set to open on 29 September, with the preseason beginning shortly after against the Toronto Raptors.

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The Heat then added Thompson after the four-time NBA champion agreed a contract buyout with the Dallas Mavericks and signed a two-year deal. Thompson has long been known as “Captain Klay” for his love of boating, having regularly used his vessel during his Golden State Warriors years.

The boat trip arrives roughly four months after Thompson’s high-profile split from rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

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For the Heat’s newly assembled roster, built around Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Thompson and other recent additions, the relaxed day on the water offered a chance to connect away from the court.