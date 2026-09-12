Nigerian superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoys boat cruise with Klay months after Megan Thee Stallion split
The two-time MVP posted images on Instagram of the Heat squad out on the water, captioning the collection: “Boat ride with Captain Klay! .”
A second post featured a photo of Giannis alongside Thompson with the message: “Critics have seats. Champions have scars.”
Giannis on IG:— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 12, 2026
“Boat ride with Captain Klay! ☀️🌴🔥”
The Miami Heat are building chemistry pic.twitter.com/OS7bG0aF3i
The outing comes as the Heat continue their offseason bonding activities, which have also included golf and karaoke sessions.
Training camp is set to open on 29 September, with the preseason beginning shortly after against the Toronto Raptors.
The Heat then added Thompson after the four-time NBA champion agreed a contract buyout with the Dallas Mavericks and signed a two-year deal. Thompson has long been known as “Captain Klay” for his love of boating, having regularly used his vessel during his Golden State Warriors years.
The boat trip arrives roughly four months after Thompson’s high-profile split from rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
The pair’s relationship ended in April, with the Houston star confirming the breakup and citing issues of trust and fidelity.
For the Heat’s newly assembled roster, built around Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Thompson and other recent additions, the relaxed day on the water offered a chance to connect away from the court.
Miami will hope the early camaraderie helps turn their ambitious offseason overhaul into on-court success as they prepare to contend in the Eastern Conference.