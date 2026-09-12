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'There was no player better than me' - Real Madrid star makes bold Ballon d'Or claim

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:48 - 12 September 2026
Mbappe ended the 2025/26 football season without a major trophy.
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Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has made a confident case for himself to win the Ballon d'Or, insisting that individual performance should carry greater weight than team trophies when determining the winner.

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The France international believes his performances throughout the season have put him firmly in contention for the prestigious individual prize, despite Real Madrid ending the campaign without major silverware and France falling short at the World Cup.

Mbappe's argument is built around his remarkable goalscoring numbers, including a prolific campaign in LaLiga and the Champions League, as well as his record-breaking achievements on the international stage.

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Mbappe believes he can win Ballon d'Or

In an interview ‌with France Football, as reported by Reuters, Mbappe made it clear that winning the Ballon d'Or remains one of his immediate ambitions.

"I believe I can win it this year. It's one of my goals, and a short-term one at that," Mbappe said.

The Frenchman acknowledged the criticism surrounding his lack of trophies but argued that the Ballon d'Or is designed to recognise individual excellence rather than simply rewarding players from the most successful teams.

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He added, "People say I didn't win a trophy, but it's an individual award. I've never seen a Ballon d'Or winner elected unanimously."

He further questioned whether team success should automatically determine the winner.

"Has anyone ever won with 100% of the vote? That means there's always someone who thought the winner didn't deserve it."

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Mbappe was even more emphatic when asked whether he personally deserved the award.

The Real Madrid forward did not hesitate with his response. "There was no player better than me," he asserted.

Mbappe scored 25 goals in LaLiga and added 15 goals in the Champions League.

The French forward became the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history, taking his career tally in the competition to 22 goals.

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