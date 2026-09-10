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Mbappe risks 5-game European ban after UCL drama

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:50 - 10 September 2026
Kylian Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamari and brother Ethan Mbappe | Imago
The former PSG star is set to miss the Champions League game against Arsenal
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Ethan Mbappé could face a lengthy Champions League suspension after being sent off during Lille’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to Real Betis on Tuesday.

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The 19-year-old, younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé, was shown a straight red card in the second half after VAR spotted an incident involving Real Betis defender Natan.

Mbappé sent off after VAR intervention

Mbappé received his marching orders in the 56th minute, shortly after Real Betis had scored what proved to be the winning goal.

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The Lille midfielder raised his arm into Natan’s face as the game was preparing to restart. The incident escaped the referee’s attention initially, but VAR intervened and prompted the straight red card.

Regardless of the final punishment, Mbappé will miss Lille’s next Champions League fixture against Arsenal.

The Frenchman now faces the possibility of a three-match European suspension, which would already keep him out of several important fixtures in the competition.

Lille star could face five-game ban

The situation could become considerably worse for Mbappé if UEFA’s Disciplinary Committee determines that his actions amounted to “severe aggression”.

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Under that classification, the Lille midfielder could receive a five-match ban, potentially ruling him out for half of his club’s Champions League League Phase fixtures.

That would represent a major blow for Mbappé, who joined Lille after developing through the Paris Saint-Germain academy and is still establishing himself at senior level.

UEFA’s Disciplinary Committee is expected to announce its verdict before the end of September, leaving Lille waiting to discover the full extent of the teenager’s suspension.

For Mbappé, what began as a frustrating night against Betis could now have consequences stretching deep into Lille’s European campaign.

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