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‘Osimhen is Top 3 in the world’ — 2-time Champions League winner celebrates Super Eagles star

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 19:49 - 10 September 2026
Osimhen scores for Galatasaray. || IMAGO
Osimhen scores for Galatasaray. || IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen was rated as one of the three best strikers in the world
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Two-time Champions League winner Álvaro Morata has placed Victor Osimhen among the three best strikers in world football after their successful spell together at Galatasaray.

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The Spanish forward, who shared the pitch with the Super Eagles star in Istanbul, praised Osimhen’s goalscoring ability, personality and generosity while reflecting on their memorable partnership.

Morata hails Osimhen as one of the world’s best

Speaking to Sporty TV, Morata had no hesitation when asked about his former Galatasaray teammate, describing Osimhen as both a great player and an exceptional person.

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“Victor is a fantastic guy. Victor is a legend. He’s so funny, he is all the time helping people. What a guy, fantastic guy, and for me, one of the top 3 strikers in the world.

“I really enjoyed playing with him, I remember sometime I play behind Victor and it was like put the ball in the space and he will score. He is one of the best. I hope that he is enjoying Galatasaray because it is a fantastic club.”

Their relationship developed on and off the pitch as the pair helped Galatasaray cope with Mauro Icardi’s long-term injury. Morata’s movement and Osimhen’s pace created a formidable attacking combination that caused problems for defenders throughout the campaign.

Osimhen and Morata delivered silverware

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Their partnership helped Galatasaray maintain their dominance domestically, with the Turkish giants winning both the Süper Lig and Turkish Cup. Osimhen also finished as the league’s Golden Boot winner, adding another individual prize to a campaign filled with success.

The Nigerian forward’s relationship with Morata went beyond tactical understanding. Osimhen reportedly handed penalties to the Spaniard on occasions to boost his confidence, while he also pulled the naturally shy Morata towards the Galatasaray ultras during celebrations.

Although the two forwards have since gone their separate ways, their time together left a lasting impression.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Alvaro Morata.

For Morata, Osimhen’s performances were enough to earn a place among the world’s elite strikers, while their friendship added another dimension to a partnership that delivered trophies for Galatasaray.

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