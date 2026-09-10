‘Waste of Resources’ - NSC slammed after paying promised $100k Presidential cash payout to D’Tigress players

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has officially completed the financial component of the Presidential rewards package promised to Nigeria’s senior national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress. However, the multi-million dollar dispersal has triggered a fierce public debate across social media, with critics branding the massive cash payout a complete misuse of public wealth.

The Final Settlement: The NSC confirmed that the Naira equivalent of $100,000 USD has been successfully credited to each player's account, with team officials receiving $50,000 USD each.

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The Historic Feat: The cash windfalls serve as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ultimate reward for the team capturing their historic fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket championship.

The Full Package: With the conclusion of the bank credits on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, the squad has now fully absorbed a reward scheme that included three-bedroom luxury flats in Abuja and OON national honours.

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The National Sports Commission on Thursday, September 10, 2026, officially confirmed the complete financial settlement of the Presidential rewards package promised to the members of Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress.

According to the sports regulatory body, the bank accounts of all players were successfully credited on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, with the Naira equivalent of $100,000 USD each, while the team’s technical and coaching officials received $50,000 USD each.

The financial disbursement marks the final phase of the grand rewards scheme pledged by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to celebrate the team's historic march to their fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title and seventh continental championship overall.

NSC boss, Shehu Dikko

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🗞️ 𝙋𝙍𝙀𝙎𝙎 𝙍𝙀𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙀



The National Sports Commission has confirmed the payment of the Naira NGN equivalent of $100,000 USD to each @DtigressNG player and $50,000 USD to team officials, as part of President @officialABAT ’s reward for their historic fifth consecutive FIBA… pic.twitter.com/yt1JngTs8b — National Sports Commission (@NatSportsComm) September 10, 2026

The Complete Presidential Package

The financial dispersal follows an extensive rollout of state incentives initially announced in August last year after the coach Rena Wakama-led squad maintained a flawless 5-0 record in Ivory Coast, culminating in a dominant 78-64 demolition of Mali in the tournament final.

Prior to the cash credits landing this week, the NSC had already delivered on the structural elements of the package in February 2026, presenting all players and technical staff with the official title deeds (Certificate of Occupancy) to a three-bedroom luxury flat located within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Rena Wakama and her historic D'Tigress . (Photo Credit: Afrobasketwomen/X)

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In addition, each recipient was formally conferred with the prestigious national honor of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) duly endorsed by the presidency, mirroring historical packages handed down to the Super Falcons football team.

Furious Citizens React

However, the confirmation of the staggering cash credits has triggered an absolute firestorm of highly volatile and mixed reactions across various social media networks.

See what First Lady Remi Tinubu has to say after the President gifted D'Tigress OON $100,000 and a plot of land for their Afrobasket triumph.

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A massive cross-section of furious citizens slammed the development, characterising the elite payouts as insensitive given the prevailing economic climate in the country.

One disgruntled commentator noted on X, "This is a grievous, unconscionable waste of resources for a country where so many live in poverty. Nigeria and Ghana know how to blow money in the name of rewarding sporting excellence."

This is a grievous, unconscionable waste of resources for a country where so many live in poverty. https://t.co/IVtDDHq2R0 — Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) September 10, 2026

Meanwhile, skeptical onlookers questioned the transparency of the administration, writing, "Until we confirm from the players... Government of liars. How are you making same payment again?"

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