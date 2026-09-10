'In every match, there are millions of coaches’ – Mbappe hits back at critics after Ballon d’Or nomination

Ballon d'Or nominee has hit out at critics who demean his goals

Kylian Mbappe has hit back at his critics after receiving a Ballon d’Or nomination, insisting that his goals cannot be a problem for Real Madrid despite questions over his contribution to the team.

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The French forward has faced regular criticism over his defensive work, teamwork, and attitude since arriving at the Bernabéu, but he believes his goals should settle the argument.

Mbappe responds to his critics

Speaking after his Ballon d’Or nomination, Mbappe dismissed suggestions that his goals could hurt Real Madrid’s collective performance.

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“People saying that my goals hurt the team as a collective? It makes NO SENSE. Because if I don't score, people will tell me why didn't you score. I’ve learned that when you're a footballer, in every match you play, there are millions of coaches. And not all coaches are happy at home.”

🚨 Kylian Mbappé: "People saying that my goals hurt the team as a collective?



It makes NO SENSE. Because if I don't score, people will tell me why didn't you score.



I’ve learned that when you're a footballer, in every match you play, there are millions of coaches. And not all… pic.twitter.com/9D83d3NaDD — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 10, 2026

The 27-year-old acknowledged that supporters and pundits will always have different opinions, but argued that scoring remains the fundamental objective of football.

“Everyone has their own opinion, but I think the goal of football is to SCORE GOALS, to score one more than the opponent. A player who scores goals will NEVER be a problem, because I've never seen a team win a trophies without scoring any goals.”

Goals earn Mbappe Ballon d’Or recognition

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Mbappe’s individual numbers have remained impressive despite Real Madrid’s lack of major silverware during his time in Spain.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has scored 91 goals in 108 appearances for Los Blancos, yet he is still waiting for his first Champions League, LaLiga, or Copa del Rey triumph with the club as he enters his third season at the Bernabéu.

That trophy drought has fuelled criticism of his influence, particularly when his attacking output has been weighed against his defensive responsibilities.

Mbappe’s Ballon d’Or nomination, however, shows that his goalscoring exploits continue to carry significant weight.