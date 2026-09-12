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Super Eagles star's teammate survives ghastly car accident after flipping £60,000 Land Rover

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:24 - 12 September 2026
Super Eagles star's teammate survives ghastly car accident
A Premier League footballer miraculously escaped injury after his £60,000 Land Rover Defender overturned in a dramatic crash on his way to training.
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The player involved was identified as Hull's new signing, Sorba Thomas, who joined the club this summer for a fee worth £10 million. 

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Witnesses described seeing the 27-year-old's car skidding on its roof, with concerned residents looking on at the scene.

Images circulating online on Friday showed the shocking aftermath of the incident, with the winger's vehicle, featuring a personalised number plate, lying upside down on a residential street near Hull City's training ground.

Sorba Thomas involved in an accident

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Despite the severity of the crash, Hull City quickly moved to reassure fans that the Welsh international was safe. 

The club confirmed that Thomas, who joined from Stoke City on transfer deadline day, had emerged from the vehicle completely unscathed.

Sorba Thomas Hull City player || Imago
Sorba Thomas Hull City player || Imago

"Hull City is relieved to confirm that Sorba Thomas is unharmed following a road traffic accident near to the club’s Cottingham training ground," a club statement read. 

"The club is aware of images of Sorba’s car circulating on social media and can reassure supporters that he has sustained no injuries."

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Humberside Police also attended the scene. A spokesperson told The Sun: "Officers and emergency services are currently in attendance following reports of a road traffic collision on Millhouse Woods Lane, Cottingham. 

“The road remains closed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area to allow emergency services to operate effectively."

The winger made his debut for the Tigers as a substitute in their goalless draw against Aston Villa last week, a few weeks after beating Man United on the opening day of the season.

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