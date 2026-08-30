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Super Eagles star Ajayi ranks as FPL’s highest-scoring defender after two matchdays

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 10:10 - 30 August 2026
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Nigerian star Semi Ajayi is proving to be a real FPL gem
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Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has emerged as the highest-scoring defender in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after two matchdays of the 2026/27 season.

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The Hull City centre-back has made a remarkable start to the campaign, collecting 20 points and ranking second among all players.

Ajayi leads the FPL defenders

Ajayi currently trails only Manchester City midfielder Rayan Cherki, who has accumulated 22 points, leaving the Nigerian just two points away from the overall lead.

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The 32-year-old produced his biggest FPL haul on the opening weekend when Hull City pulled off one of the shocks of the season by defeating Manchester United 2-0.

Nigeria's Semi Ajayi inspired Hull City to a fantastic win against Manchester United.
Nigeria's Semi Ajayi inspired Hull City to a fantastic win against Manchester United.

Ajayi opened the scoring for the newly promoted Tigers, reacting quickest inside the box to fire home after United failed to clear a corner.

He then helped Hull preserve their clean sheet, earning a huge 14-point haul from the fixture. The performance also earned Ajayi widespread praise after he played a key role in Hull's memorable return to Premier League football.

Super Eagles star keeps delivering

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Ajayi continued his excellent form when Hull faced Coventry City in their second league game of the season. The Nigerian completed another 90 minutes at the heart of the Tigers' defence as they secured a 1-0 victory and recorded a second consecutive clean sheet.

Although he did not score or provide an assist this time, Ajayi collected six FPL points for playing the full match and helping Hull keep their goal untouched.

That took his overall tally to 20 points after just two matches, making him the highest-scoring defender in the game.

With Hull City producing two clean sheets from their opening two fixtures, Ajayi has quickly become one of the most valuable defensive options in FPL. The Super Eagles star will now hope his impressive form continues as Hull look to establish themselves in the Premier League.

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