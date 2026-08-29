Super Eagles star Awoniyi explains failure to score against Nigerian teammate Ajayi

Taiwo Awoniyi failed to find the target while Semi Ajayi secured a second Premier League clean sheet

Taiwo Awoniyi has admitted Coventry City need to be more clinical after their Nigerian showdown with Semi Ajayi ended in disappointment for the Sky Blues.

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The Super Eagles striker came close several times but could not find a way past Hull City goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis as Coventry suffered a 1-0 home defeat.

Awoniyi frustrated as Ajayi’s Hull hold firm

Awoniyi started the Premier League clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena and emerged as one of Coventry’s biggest attacking threats during a lively first half.

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The former Nottingham Forest striker had three opportunities to break the deadlock, but Tzolakis produced a series of crucial saves to keep Hull in the contest.

Coventry dominated possession and created enough opportunities to take control, but Liam Millar’s 82nd-minute strike ultimately decided the contest. Reflecting on the defeat, Awoniyi admitted Coventry paid the price for failing to turn their dominance into goals.

“We did quite good in terms of having the ball but unfortunately they had that great counter attack and they took their chance. It is on us to take our chances as well,” Awoniyi told Coventry media.

The Nigerian also praised Tzolakis for denying him and his teammates, saying, “The chances that we had were the ones that the goalkeeper saved. I wanted to put my foot in and that was one of the clear chances that we had, and I think the keeper was brilliant for them.”

Super Eagles striker demands improvement

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Awoniyi believes Coventry must become more dangerous in the final third if they are to survive their first Premier League campaign in 25 years.

“As a team, we played better, we had the ball more, but at the end the goal counts and we just have to penetrate the ball more into the boxes, and to create chances more,” he said.

The defeat was Coventry’s second consecutive loss at the beginning of the campaign, but Awoniyi remains determined to help the club preserve their top-flight status.

“A fantastic and wonderful club. My achievement is for us to be in the league, stay in the league because the Premier League is the most difficult league in the world. The goal for every player is to be a Premier League player.”

“It’s just the start of the season. We just have to look ahead to every game, we still have more games coming up and the goal is to forget about the defeat and to look forward to what we can improve and get the points as quickly as possible.”

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