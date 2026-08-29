Arsenal star sends warning to Real Madrid, PSG

Arsenal's forward Kai Haverz discussed their chances of conquering all this season.

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has issued a bold warning to both domestic and continental rivals by declaring the Gunners intend to challenge for every available trophy this season.

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The German international's comments arrive as Mikel Arteta's squad look to build upon a historic 2025/26 campaign that saw them finally end a 22-year wait to lift the Premier League title.

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Arsenal eye an unprecedented quadruple

Despite their monumental league triumph last season, Arsenal ultimately fell short in their pursuit of other major cup competitions.

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Havertz stressed that tasting domestic success has only amplified the squad's appetite to conquer the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup this year.

"When you have that taste of winning one title then you want to do it again, and we have a team that can compete for every title possible," Havertz stated.

Havertz scores for Arsenal || Imago

"Last year there was only one, but this year there is a lot more to come and we want to win everything."

Arsenal's start to the campaign

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The reigning English champions have already backed up Havertz's immense confidence by securing an early piece of silverware to kick off the new season.

Arsenal successfully defeated a new-look Manchester City side in the FA Community Shield on August 16 before comfortably brushing aside Coventry City 3-0 in their opening Premier League fixture five days later.

Havertz, who found the back of the net during that comfortable victory over Coventry, remains focused on ensuring the squad maintains their early momentum.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal missed out on the champions League last season | Imago

"There is a long way to go, and at the moment, the focus is just on the next game," the 27-year-old explained.

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"We have made a good few steps, winning the Community Shield and winning the first game of the season, but now it starts."

A continental threat

Arsenal have steadily knocked on the door in the UEFA Champions League over recent years, and Havertz firmly believes the current squad is perfectly equipped to handle the gruelling European schedule.

"We will have the Champions League, the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, and games every three days, and then we will show what we are capable of," he warned.