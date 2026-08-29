Lookman new hero for Atletico as Simeone's men go top of LaLiga without Alvarez

Ademola Lookman produced a fine display as Atletico Madrid defeated Sevilla 3-1 to go top of LaLiga.

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Lookman shines as Atletico Madrid spank Sevilla

Atletico were on the front foot from the first whistle and were ahead within four minutes, Alex Baena sweeping home from an acute angle after being slotted in by Lee Kang-in.

¡Gran victoria en Sevilla! ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/fRVgdeean6 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 29, 2026

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Sevilla's Robbie Ure wasted a golden opportunity to immediately respond, heading just wide, but the hosts grew into the game as the half wore on.

Atletico stood firm and doubled their lead when the impressive Lookman squeezed a low shot in at Vlachodimos' near post to silence the home support.

The game was effectively over on 33 minutes when Baena bagged his second, firing home through a crowd of players from outside the box to put Simeone's side in complete control at the break.

Sevilla showed admirable fight in the second half and were eventually rewarded in the 67th minute when Miguel Sierra acrobatically powered a left-footed effort into the net for his first goal for the club. But it was too little too late, as Atletico comfortably held on to claim all three points.

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The result means Simeone's side have put the Julian Alvarez controversy firmly to one side, storming to the top of LaLiga in the process.