Monza vs Udinese: Former Nigerian league talent helped breach Okoye, but Super Eagles shot-stopper triumphs

Maduka Okoye was at his best to help Udinese resist a fierce second-half comeback to secure a dramatic 3-2 away victory over AC Monza at the Stadio Brianteo on Saturday evening.

Okoye was not the only Nigerian star who defined the five-goal Serie A thriller, as young midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro made an immediate impact off the bench for Monza, providing a crucial assist in their late push.