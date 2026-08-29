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Monza vs Udinese: Former Nigerian league talent helped breach Okoye, but Super Eagles shot-stopper triumphs
Saturday evening's five-goal thriller between Monza and Udinese featured Nigerian excellence on either sides.
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Maduka Okoye was at his best to help Udinese resist a fierce second-half comeback to secure a dramatic 3-2 away victory over AC Monza at the Stadio Brianteo on Saturday evening.
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Okoye was not the only Nigerian star who defined the five-goal Serie A thriller, as young midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro made an immediate impact off the bench for Monza, providing a crucial assist in their late push.
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