Chelsea vs Brighton: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

Chelsea welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, as they look to make it three wins from three under new head coach Xabi Alonso.

Date & Time: Sunday, 30 August 2026 | 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 9:00 AM ET

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Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Broadcast/Streaming: ⚽ Live on Sky Sports (UK) | NBC/Peacock (US) — check local listings for SuperSport availability

Chelsea vs Brighton overview

Alonso picked up his first league win as Chelsea boss in dramatic fashion last weekend, partaking in a goals-for-goals affair at Craven Cottage to beat Fulham 3-2.

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Brighton, meanwhile, made an even bigger statement of their own, blowing Aston Villa away 4-0 inside the opening 31 minutes of their campaign.

Both sides now arrive at Stamford Bridge with genuine momentum but shaky defensive foundations, setting up a fixture that has the makings of an open, high-scoring affair regardless of the result.

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Quick prediction & odds

📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Chelsea Draw No Bet] (odds: 1.78)

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Chelsea have home advantage and already showed they can fight back from adversity at Fulham, while Brighton are still finding their feet on the road against stronger opposition.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Over 2.5 Goals] (odds: 1.70)

Neither defence has looked settled through the opening round — Chelsea conceded twice at Fulham and Brighton have hit nine goals in their last five outings — setting up an open game rather than a cagey one.

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Chelsea vs Brighton preview

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Alonso's first competitive win arrived with a familiar sting in the tail — Chelsea led through Joao Pedro inside the first minute (Palmer supplying the assist), looked like they were going to run away with it before finally holding on to win 3-2.

That pattern of leaking goals even in victory is a real concern heading into a home game against a Brighton side that has scored freely.

The claims on Chelsea's spine remain clear regardless: Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo anchor midfield, feeding Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers in the final third, with Estevao offering further depth after his goal contribution midweek in the EFL Cup.

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Suspensions and a lengthy list of fitness absentees leave the back line short of options, though — a factor Brighton's front four will look to exploit.

Few sides opened their season with a more emphatic statement than Brighton's 4-0 demolition of Aston Villa, a performance built on 3.77 xG from 21 shots and finished off before half-time once Joao Gomes was sent off for the visitors.

Hurzeler's side backed that up with a battling if goalless display against Tromso in Europe, still generating 25 shots despite failing to convert — evidence that even their "quiet" games carry attacking substance.

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New arrival Reda Hadjam, signed permanently from BSC Young Boys just days before this game, adds further squad depth.

At the same time, Jack Hinshelwood, Pascal Gross, Georginio Rutter and Mats Wieffer look the most likely quartet to carry Brighton's threat at Stamford Bridge — a venue where they've historically punched above their weight against this exact opponent.

Brighton have quietly become something of a bogey team for Chelsea in recent seasons — their most recent visit to Stamford Bridge produced a stunning 3-1 comeback win against ten-man Chelsea, a club-record scoreline for Brighton at the Bridge and their third straight win over the Blues across all competitions at the time.

Alonso's £333million summer rebuild — headlined by a £117million British-record fee for Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa — is still bedding in, while Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton arrive full of confidence after a run of four wins in five, their only blemish a goalless draw against Tromso in the Conference League that still produced 25 shots.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Chelsea form Brighton form Last meeting Premier League W W Brighton 3-1 Chelsea (2025-26 season)

Chelsea hold the overall historical edge, winning 11 of the last 23 meetings with Brighton to Brighton's 7, with 5 draws and an aggregate goal difference of 39-34 in Chelsea's favour.

At Stamford Bridge specifically, Chelsea have won 6 of the last 10 home meetings, drawing 2 and losing 2.

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However, Brighton's most recent visit to the Bridge broke that pattern emphatically — a 3-1 comeback win against ten-man Chelsea that set a new club-record score for Brighton at the venue.

Team news & predicted lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Chelsea

Moises Caicedo hopeful with training injury; Jordan Henderson (wrist); Enzo Fernandez remains peripheral amid continued transfer speculation linking him with Manchester City

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Brighton

Hinshelwood a doubt with training injury, along with Georgino Rutter; Evan Ferguson and Yankuba Minteh (calf); Kaoru Mitoma, Stefanos Tzimas and Solomon Kadioglu remain long-term absentees for the Seagulls.

Chelsea (3-4-2-1) Predicted Lineup

Sánchez; Acheampong, Colwill, Lacroix; James, Caicedo, Fernández, Gusto; Palmer, Rogers; João Pedro

Brighton (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

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Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Boscagli, Dunk, Vuskovic; Wieffer, Ayari; Gomez, Gross, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

Exact score prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Brighton

Both sides have shown they can score and concede freely to open the season, and with Brighton's recent record at Stamford Bridge offering genuine reason for confidence, this looks unlikely to be a comfortable afternoon for the hosts.

However, Chelsea's greater individual quality in the final third, and the platform of a positive result already banked at Fulham, should just about be enough to see Alonso's side over the line at home.