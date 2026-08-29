Manchester United vs Ipswich Town: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

Manchester United face Ipswich Town, another newly-promoted side for the second successive weekend, and this time there's real pressure attached.

Date & Time: Sunday, 30 August 2026 | 15:30 GMT / 16:30 BST / 11:30 AM ET

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Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Broadcast/Streaming: ⚽ Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League (UK) | BBC Radio 5 Live commentary — check local listings for SuperSport availability

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town overview

Michael Carrick's side suffered their first-ever top-flight defeat to Hull City on opening day, beaten 2-0 by two set-piece goals despite piling on 21 shots and 1.83 xG in reply.

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Gary O'Neil's Tractor Boys marked their Premier League return in style, beating Sunderland 2-1 before backing that up with a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Leicester in midweek.

Ipswich arrive at Old Trafford full of confidence and with a specific plan in mind — Hull exposed United's struggles defending set-pieces last weekend, and Marcelino Nunez, Ipswich's dead-ball specialist, looks primed to test that same weakness.

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Quick Prediction & Odds

📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Manchester United to Win] (odds: 1.44)

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Home advantage and United's superior underlying quality should tell, even after last weekend's shock defeat, with home games under Carrick averaging 3.56 goals per fixture.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Over 2.5 Goals] (odds: 1.61)

Both sides' opening matches were open and goal-heavy — Ipswich's win over Sunderland produced three goals, United's defeat at Hull produced two — and neither defence has looked settled through round one.

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town preview

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Michael Carrick's momentum from last season — 12 wins in his final 17 games in charge to secure a third-placed finish, United's best since 2022-23 — took a serious dent at Hull, where the same set-piece vulnerabilities that have occasionally undone this squad resurfaced at the worst possible moment.

The response in personnel terms has been to strengthen: Carlos Baleba finally arrives from Brighton for an initial £65million after a year-long pursuit, adding genuine midfield steel.

United's underlying home numbers remain strong regardless of the Hull result — competitive matches at Old Trafford under Carrick have averaged 3.56 goals per game — and with Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo all expected to feature, the attacking quality to bounce back is clearly there.

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Gary O'Neil's side have made an ideal start to life back in the top flight, backing up their opening-day win over Sunderland with a comfortable Carabao Cup victory that showed genuine squad depth.

Their pre-season form supports the early promise too — 20 goals scored across their last six matches in all competitions, including comfortable wins over Rayo Vallecano and Union Berlin.

The obvious tactical opportunity lies at set-pieces, an area United were repeatedly undone by against Hull and where Marcelino Nunez's dead-ball delivery — eight Championship assists last season — could prove decisive.

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Jack Clarke's pace and confidence following his match-winning cameo add a further layer of threat on the counter.

History leans heavily towards the hosts, with United winning five of their last seven meetings with Ipswich since 2000 and holding a 30-19 all-time advantage with 10 draws.

However, United's own vulnerability against a promoted side just seven days ago is a genuine warning sign that this won't necessarily be the routine home banker the form book suggests.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Manchester United form Ipswich Town form Last meeting Premier League L W Man Utd 3-2 Ipswich (2024-25, Old Trafford)

Manchester United hold a commanding 30-19 all-time advantage over Ipswich, with 10 draws, and have won five of their seven meetings since 2000.

The two clubs' most recent Premier League meetings, in 2024-25, saw them draw 1-1 at Portman Road before United won the reverse fixture 3-2 at Old Trafford.

This is evidence that Ipswich have shown they can be competitive in this fixture even while losing the overall head-to-head battle.

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Team News & Predicted Lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Manchester United

Manchester United began the new season with a number of injury concerns, with several players expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

New signing Baleba arrived from Brighton during the week but will have to wait for his debut after picking up an ankle injury during Brighton's pre-season training camp in Austria.

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Tom Heaton, Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Manuel Ugarte are also set to miss United's first home match of the season, with Carrick potentially having to wait until next season for the latter's return.

Although no further injuries were sustained against Hull, Carrick could still make changes, with Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo among those pushing for a starting place.

Ipswich Town

Ipswich have fewer injury concerns, although Azor Matusiwa and Florentino Luis remain unavailable, with the latter still waiting to make his debut for the club.

Gary O’Neil made nine changes for their EFL Cup clash with Russell Martin's Leicester City, meaning further alterations are expected for their trip to Old Trafford.

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Irish international Dara O'Shea was the only defender to retain his place in the back four and is likely to keep his spot, while Marcelino Nunez also started in midfield and scored twice, including an outstanding 45-yard strike.

Both are expected to feature for the third successive match.

Clarke came off the bench to score against Sunderland and could be rewarded with a starting berth on Saturday, with Abdul Fatawu potentially dropping to the bench.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire. Heaven, Shaw; Mainoo, A. Santos; Mbeumo, B. Fernandes. Rashford; M. Cunha

Ipswich Town (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Scherpen; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Nunez, Lukic; Clarke, Enciso, Maeda; Emersonn

Exact Score Prediction

Manchester United 2-1 Ipswich Town

Manchester United were far from their best on the opening day, and the need for an immediate response, home advantage, and their strong scoring record at Old Trafford under Carrick should be enough to see off Ipswich.

However, last weekend's set-piece frailty and Ipswich's confident, direct approach mean the visitors should have enough to trouble United and find the net themselves.