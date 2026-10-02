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Mourinho reacts to Ronaldo's Portugal situation

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 12:16 - 02 October 2026
Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid || Image credit: Imago
Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid || Image credit: Imago
Mourinho has urged fans to be wary of anything the media says about him in the Ronaldo-and-Portugal saga.
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Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has hit out at comments linking him to the situation between Ronaldo and Portugal. 

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Mourinho blasts fake news over Ronaldo situation

As per unconfirmed reports, Mourinho is said to have commented on the situation, but the former Fenerbahce manager has now come out to deny making a comment, calling it fake news. 

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Mourinho revealed this in a story post that was shared on his Instagram page, adding a short comment which read: FN… too many news about my comments on CR. 

Mourinho blasts fake news media over Ronaldo

Ronaldo and Portugal have dominated the headlines following an intense few days between the two parties.

A timeline of Ronaldo and Portugal saga

It all started on Sunday after Portugal coach Jorge Jesus left him on the bench for the UEFA Nations League clash against Norway. 

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The decision reportedly annoyed Ronaldo, who then failed to train with the team ahead of their game against Denmark. 

Tensions are rising between Ronaldo and Jesus in Portugal

This led to tension between Ronaldo and Jesus, but the former Benfica coach insisted there was no problem between them in his press conference. 

However, that appeared to annoy Ronaldo more, who then left the team’s camp acrimoniously ahead of the clash against Denmark. 

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The Al-Nassr forward then went ahead to reveal the reason for his departure in a statement on his social media page, stating that some of the things Jesus said were not true. 

With his departure, it is now being reported that the 41-year-old’s time with the Portuguese national team is over, although there is no official statement from him or the Portuguese FA. 

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