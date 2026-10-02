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Man City launch counterattack against Premier League

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 12:57 - 02 October 2026
Manchester City have officially begun fighting back against the guilty verdict of 114/115 charges.
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Manchester City have officially launched their challenge against the Premier League Commission's guilty verdict regarding 114 financial charges.

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At 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2026, the club lodged a comprehensive appeal against the initial ruling, per a club statement. 

What Man City said 

Releasing a defiant statement, the institution maintained absolute confidence in their innocence and completely rejected the tribunal's findings.

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"The Club’s firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact and is unsafe," the official statement read.

"The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case."

The board concluded the release by noting they "will continue to respect due process and are necessarily restricted in what we can say further until all proceedings are complete."

Why they can't appeal with CAS

Manchester City have successfully navigated severe sporting sanctions in the past, most notably when UEFA imposed a two-year Champions League ban and a €30 million fine in February 2020.

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The club successfully overturned the European ban and reduced the fine to €10 million at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in July 2020.

However, Manchester City cannot rely on the Swiss-based arbitration court to resolve the current dispute. Under Premier League rules, member clubs are blocked from escalating internal disciplinary matters to CAS.

The current appeal will instead be heard by a newly appointed, three-person internal Premier League Appeal Board, whose final decision cannot be challenged further outside of limited domestic arbitration circumstances.

Looming sanctions

Should the internal Appeal Board uphold the independent commission's guilty verdict, the tribunal retains absolute authority to impose unprecedented sporting penalties.

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Possible sanctions range from massive financial fines and significant points deductions to the retroactive stripping of titles or permanent expulsion from the English top flight.

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