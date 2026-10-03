Super Eagles get major boost ahead of Russia friendly

Nigeria was forced to come from behind against Russia.

Nigeria was forced to come from behind against Russia.

Nigeria receive a boost ahead of their friendly with Russia in Nizhny Novgorod

The Super Eagles have received a major boost ahead of their international friendly against Russia after Aleksandr Golovin was ruled out of the fixture.

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Russia will also be without Krasnodar striker Dmitry Vorobyov, giving Nigeria a timely advantage before the two nations meet in Nizhny Novgorod.

Russia lose key duo

Golovin has been unable to recover from an ankle injury sustained during Russia’s 2-0 friendly victory over Iran on September 29. The Monaco midfielder has not returned to training since picking up the injury and will miss Russia’s next fixture against Namibia.

Russia head coach Valery Karpin confirmed the latest developments during a press conference, revealing that Vorobyov had already left the national team camp.

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“Vorobyov has left. We're waiting for Danilov to be ready to play. Golovin will definitely not play against Namibia,” Karpin said via Ria.

Golovin’s absence is particularly significant given his influence in Russia’s midfield, although Karpin suggested that the 30-year-old could potentially have featured against Nigeria if the match had carried competitive importance.

“He (Golovin) could have played for a while against Nigeria, but since the matches are unofficial, he was sent to his club's camp,” the Russia boss said.

The decision means Nigeria will avoid facing one of Russia’s most experienced and creative players when the teams meet.

Super Eagles seek response to Guinea-Bissau loss

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Russia will first face Namibia in Yekaterinburg on Saturday, October 3, before turning their attention to Nigeria three days later.

The Super Eagles will arrive for the encounter looking to produce a much-improved performance after a disappointing 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying defeat to Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria’s latest setback has increased the importance of getting a positive result against Russia, even though the fixture is only a friendly.

Golovin’s absence could therefore provide Eric Chelle’s side with an opportunity to test themselves against Russia without one of their most influential players.